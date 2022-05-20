American Writers and Arts Institute is focused on sharing resources to make you a better writer

For those who want to improve their writing skills, American Writers and Arts Institute Educator, Pam Foster, joined Inside South Florida to share some resources that can improve even the most experienced writer.

“For 25 years now we've been teaching people from all walks of life, how to become writers for businesses,” says Foster. “A lot of people have a dream about writing the great American novel or whatever, but we really teach people how to make a great living as a writer, and that's all about helping businesses market themselves.”

Foster says there has been a recent trend of people who want to become writers to be able to work from home.

“We've always had people who responded to the idea of a writer's life,” says Foster. “Once people started being forced to work from home during COVID, they kind of got used to that lifestyle and were really excited about it like, ‘Gosh, I wonder if I can keep this going.’”

