AmeriCorps wants you

Get ready to hear from Italia Sergi, AmeriCorps Senior National Director, and the incredible Charlotte Simpson, the Traveling Black Widow, as they dive into the urgent call for more volunteers and the power of their impactful work!

“The whole purpose of AmeriCorps Seniors Programs is to serve others and so all of our volunteers are out there serving their community and making a positive impact,” says Simpson. “We are the largest national service program to focus on service and volunteerism and engaging adults over 55 in that, and so we allow them to take charge of this moment and figure out how they want to impact the community.”

To learn more, visit AmeriCorps.gov/YourMoment.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by AmeriCorps.