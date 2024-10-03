Watch Now
Amor en Acción: Supporting Global Communities for Over 47 Years

For more than 47 years, Amor en Acción, the lay missionary arm of the Archdiocese of Miami, has been dedicated to serving the poor in countries around the world through nutritional, educational, and medical programs. Inside South Florida welcomed Anna Figueroa, Dagmar Arencibia, and Damaris Trujillo to discuss the organization's work and its upcoming events.

Founded by Alicia Marill and Adriano Garcia after witnessing severe poverty in the Dominican Republic, Amor en Acción has expanded its efforts across nations like Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico. Their work includes building community centers, supporting schools, and providing critical resources for the poor.

One of their significant projects is the annual summer camp held in July, which runs in various locations, offering enriching experiences to children. Additionally, the upcoming walkathon, starting from the Church of the Little Flower, aims to raise funds to support their mission programs.

While often asked why the organization focuses internationally, Anna Figueroa explained that while the U.S. has significant resources, many of the countries Amor en Acción supports lack basic infrastructure, making their mission vital to those in need.

For more information or to get involved with their mission, visitamorenaccion.com.

