Amor en Accion’s Missionary Group Continues Global Efforts with Upcoming Initiatives

South Florida welcomed members of the Archdiocese of Miami's nonprofit missionary group, Amor en Acción, to discuss their ongoing efforts and upcoming events. The group, represented by Anna Figueroa, Dagmar Arencibia, and Damaris Trujillo, has been working globally for over 47 years to provide nutritional, educational, and medical support to impoverished communities.

Anna Figueroa shared the origins of Amor en Acción, which was founded by Lisa Morel and Daniel Garcia over four decades ago. The organization began its mission in the Dominican Republic, where they built a community center to provide meals and a meeting place for locals. Archbishop McCarthy later invited Amor en Acción to become the official lay missionary arm of the Archdiocese, expanding their reach to countries like Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico.

Dagmar Arencibia highlighted the summer camp scheduled for July 7-14. The camp will take place in three locations: San Pedro de Macorís, Santiago, and La Vega. Three separate groups will manage these camps, ensuring the children have a memorable and enriching experience.

Damaris Trujillo announced an upcoming walkathon to support their mission programs. The walkathon will start at the Church of Our Lady of Prower and continue to St. Augustine, beginning at 8 AM. The event aims to raise funds and awareness for their global efforts.

Addressing a common question, Anna Figueroa explained that while the organization is deeply rooted in Miami, they focus on international efforts due to the lack of resources in many countries. In places like Haiti, Amor en Acción funds teacher salaries and provides daily meals for schoolchildren. In the Dominican Republic, they supply medical, educational, and nutritional support. The group recognizes that, despite the needs in the U.S., other countries lack the safety nets available here.

For those interested in supporting or joining Amor en Acción on a mission trip, more information is available at Amor en Acción's website, amorenaccion.com.