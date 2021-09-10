Amp up your back to school beauty routine

School is back in session and with that comes a new wardrobe, but also, new beauty and skincare to worry about! Beauty expert, Milly Almodovar, is here to chat and give us some helpful tips on how to up our “back to school” beauty.

Let's start at the top with our hair. Neutrogena Healthy Scalp Clarify and Shine Shampoo and Conditioner With Pink Grapefruit will keep your hair smelling great from homeroom all the way to the last class of the day. Special ingredients naturally exfoliate the scalp and remove impurities to keep your hair at its healthiest.

Keep your curls bouncing with Jozi Curls, an all-new line of hair care for those with curly hair. The products leave your hair moisturized, and soft. All the products are vegan and cruelty-free, so you can look your best guilt-free.

Your makeup will look flawless in all the yearbook pictures with the Catrice Cosmetics True Skin Hydrating Foundation. For only $11 you get buildable coverage with an ultra-lightweight texture. There is a wide range of shades making sure there's something for everyone.

Your skin could use some extra help when dealing with the stress of heading back to campus. The Juice Beauty Blemish Clearing Collection controls oil while hydrating your skin. With three simple products, your skin will look and feel amazing. You can also try the Prebiotix Collection to clear up any lingering spots.