Amplifying LGBTQ+ voices and celebrating diversity in style

Posted at 7:00 PM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 19:00:02-04

Embrace the vibrant spirit of the LGBTQ+ community with OutClique, the ultimate magazine for travel, arts, entertainment, and lifestyle, as its trailblazing Owner and Publisher Dr. Stephen O. Evans reveals the groundbreaking revolution in journalism here on ISF.

“There is so much going on in our arts and entertainment,” says Evans. “We have a vibrant community, and we want to get people out there to those kinds of events, the opera, the Broward Center, the symphonies, they are so amazing, we want everyone to be able to experience those kinds of things and get out there and enjoy it.”

For more information, visit OutClique.com.

