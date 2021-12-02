Watch
An award-winning book is teaching the importance of love, kindness & diversity to kids

Posted at 4:40 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 16:40:58-05

Understanding the importance of representation starts at a young age and author, Paula Karll is using her new award-winning book "The Adventures of Ellie and Eve: Ellie Meets The New Baby" as a teaching tool to kids.

"Building a diverse library means creating inclusive books that foster positive concept and identity. Allows readers to be knowledgeable about someone else's differences in a meaningful way," states Karll.

Paula's children were the inspiration behind "The Adventures of Ellie and Eve: Ellie Meets The New Baby".

"I wanted to be reflective on how they were growing up. It can be a legacy, not just for my children, but for other children. I also wanted to share positive stories that embrace inclusion and diversity," says the author.

Paula also gives tips to parents on how to build a diverse library during the holiday season.

If you want to purchase the book you can head on over to PaulaMKarll.com

