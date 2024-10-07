Ancient Aliens Live Event Lands in Fort Lauderdale This October

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Ancient Aliens Live. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Get ready, South Florida! Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, the familiar face from Ancient Aliens, is bringing the popular TV show’s live experience to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, October 19. Dubbed the "Cosmic Road Show," Ancient Aliens Live will feature engaging discussions and presentations by Tsoukalos and other favorite contributors, including Jason Martell, William Henry, and Nick Pope.

This 90-minute event delves into some of the show's most intriguing topics, such as ancient Egypt, Puma Punku, elongated skulls, and more. Fans can expect to see their favorite Ancient Aliens personalities exploring the mysteries of ancient astronaut theory on stage, bringing the essence of the TV series to life.

Additionally, ticket holders can opt for a VIP experience that includes a photo opportunity with the cast and a chance to discuss personal UFO stories and ask questions after the show.

For more details on tickets and the VIP experience, visitAncientAliensLiveTour.com. Don’t miss this cosmic event, where even the skeptics may find themselves captivated!