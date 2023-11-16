Angel AI is Demystifying Artificial Intelligence

Angel AI & Celligence International, LLC Founder, Pavan Agarwa, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the transformative impact of rapid AI growth on businesses, helping them reach new heights of financial excellence.

“If you're going to trust AI, it has to be accurate, it has to be right, it has to be fast, has to be on time, right,” says Agarwa. “So traditionally, financial services is slow, right? It's like, if you want to apply for a loan, or any kind of loan it, you fill in a long, complicated form. And then you wait, and then maybe someone call you and ask you more questions, and you wait, and you wait, and wait. And then you pray that your loan gets approved, and that you get the money. And even when the loan gets approved, you may not get the money. With AI, you can basically make the whole thing on demand.”

For more information, visit AngelAI.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Celligence International, LLC.