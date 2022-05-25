Angi is taking the stress out of home renovations

Home renovations are a daunting task. That is why Homecare Expert at Angi, Mallory Micetich, joined Inside South Florida to share tips on how to make your next project stress free.

“At Angi, we know there's a few things you can definitely do that you can control that will help remove some anxiety and stress from the process,” says Micetich. “It's things like planning ahead, knowing when to hire a pro versus DIY, doing your research, and asking a lot of questions.”

Micetich emphasized the importance of planning ahead when starting a home renovation project.

“Recently we talked to about 1,000 homeowners who have taken on some major renovation projects and the number one thing that they said was to plan ahead more,” says Micetich. “Planning ahead really helps you ensure that you get the pro you want, that you can finish your renovation on time and on budget, and helps you remain calm and in control throughout the process.”

Angi can help you find an expert to help finish your project.

“Angi really provides a resource where you can find and read ratings from local pros,” says Micetich. “These are ratings and reviews from people within your community.”

For more information, download the Angi app or go to angi.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Angi