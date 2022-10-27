Anhelo is here to help Latinos struggling with their Medicare benefits

Watch Now
Anhelo is on a mission to help Latinos find Medicare Advantage plans that support affordable healthcare needs. Sheyla Benitez, Senior Director with Anhelo Salud, joined Inside South Florida to discuss healthcare concerns and answer questions about Medicare's annual enrollment period.

“Most people believe that having Original Medicare is enough. That's not the case. Original Medicare only covers hospital and medical,” says Benitez. “That's where Medicare Advantage steps in and provides the same coverage as Original Medicare, but includes additional benefits like dental, vision, hearing, or even prescription drugs.”

Anhelo has a team of over 200 Hispanic licensed agents who can help you or your family with just one phone call.

For more information, please call 800-849-0720 or go to AnheloSalud.com.

