Anidjar & Levine donates $2500 to Scripps Howard Fund’s book campaign

Anidjar & Levine’s Senior Partner, Glen Levine, joined Inside South Florida to share why it is important for the law firm to donate to the Scripps Howard Fund’s If You Give a Child a Book campaign.

“Learning how to read and understanding is really the key to life. It's the key to doing anything you want to do,” says Levine. “Helping the young people and helping people who don't necessarily have access to books get access to books is really just such an important thing. It's really a pleasure for us to be able to come year after year and be a part of the campaign.”

To donate, text WSFL to 50155.