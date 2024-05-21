Ann Stork Center: Supporting South Florida's Developmentally Disabled Community

Inside South Florida recently welcomed the CEO Pat Murphy of the Ann Stork Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting individuals with developmental disabilities. The center has been a cornerstone of support in Broward County for over 70 years, providing a wide range of services and hosting community events to raise awareness and funds.

The Ann Stork Center was founded by a pediatric nurse named Ann Stork over seven decades ago. Seeing the need for specialized care for children with developmental disabilities, she began by taking them into her own home. Her compassionate initiative grew into a dedicated organization that now supports over 350 children and adults each day across six locations.

The center offers 15 different programs designed to enhance the lives of individuals with developmental disabilities. These include:



Residential Services: Operating 10 group homes for children and adults.

Family Strengthening Programs: Providing support and resources for families.

Advocacy Programs: Ensuring individuals' rights and needs are met.

Educational Services: Serving children from birth to sixth grade, including early intervention programs for infants.

Therapeutic Services: Offering occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech therapy, and music therapy.

The center's goal is to help these individuals find their purpose and live fulfilling lives.

The Ann Stork Center hosts several events to engage the community and raise funds. Recently, they held their 28th Annual Celebrity Chef Event at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, which featured over 22 chefs, breweries, and bakeries. The event raised over $250,000, all of which goes directly to supporting the center's programs.

Another upcoming event is the All Heart Volleyball Tournament, set for June 15. This coed sixes volleyball tournament has been a community favorite for over 30 years. It welcomes players of all skill levels, from beginners to advanced, and provides a fun-filled day with food, spirits, and beach volleyball.

The Ann Stork Center relies on community support and volunteers to continue its mission. For more information on how to get involved or support the center, visit annstorkcenter.org.