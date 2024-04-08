Annie Bosko Talks Music, Grit, and Performance Ahead of Tortuga Music Festival

Over the weekend, Tortuga Music Festival had South Florida rocking to the tunes of country music, and ahead of her performance, Inside South Florida caught up with artist Annie Bosko for an exclusive interview.

Annie expressed her excitement about playing at Tortuga, a festival she has long admired for its beachside setting. "It's on the beach. I love a beach. I live for a beach. So, I couldn't be more thrilled," she exclaimed.

Despite facing challenges in her career, including a vocal cord injury and failed deals, Annie remains resilient. Reflecting on her journey, she expressed gratitude for the recent successes, including collaborating with Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill on her new song "Higher Ground." "Now to have all these amazing things happening- it feels like every day there's something new, exciting happening- is really a huge blessing," she shared.

When asked why people should listen to Annie Bosko, she described herself as a "neo-traditionalist," blending old-school country with a modern twist. Her goal is to move people emotionally through her music, whether it's making them laugh, cry, or simply feel alive. "Music should be an escape where you feel free to be yourself or you feel free to feel certain emotions inside of you that you maybe haven't felt in a while," she emphasized.

Fans can keep up with Annie Bosko on her website, AnnieBosko.com, or her Instagram, @AnnieBosko.