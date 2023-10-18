Annual Enrollment for Medicare and Prescription Plans Begins This Month Through December

Human Florida Medicare President, Caraline Coats, alongside Humana Regional VP of Health Serv. Northeast, Dr. Robert Zorowitz, joined Inside South Florida to share insights regarding health coverage in preparation for the upcoming Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plan Annual Election Period running October 15 through December 7.

Caraline Coats explained Medicare and who is eligible.

“Medicare is a federal health insurance program that is eligible once you turn 65,” says Coats. “You may be eligible before 65 If you have a certain condition or disability.”

Dr. Robert Zorowitz shared what patients should know about choosing a Medicare plan.

“When compared to Original Medicare, Medicare Advantage plan members have fewer hospitalizations, fewer trips to the emergency room and fewer readmissions, after major complex conditions result in hospitalizations,” says Dr. Zorowitz. “And the other thing I think that's important and particularly for Humana is that Medicare Advantage plans like Humana is focused on health outcomes quality rather than just the quantity of services provided. And in fact, about 70% of Humana members are involved in seeing providers that provide value-based care, focusing on the quality of health care health outcomes, rather than just the quantity of health care services.”

For more information, visit Humana.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Humana.