Inside South Florida

Anthony Evans Talks 'Favorite Son Christmas' on BET+ and Teases Upcoming Album ‘Revive’

Posted at 6:30 PM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 18:30:05-05

Actor and Vocalist, Anthony Evans, joined Inside South Florida to share your newest holiday classic, 'Favorite Son Christmas,' now streaming on BET+. Evans delves into his roles as both a star and producer as well as sharing insights into composing music for the film. Additionally, he opens up about his new album, "Revive," inspired by personal growth and peace, and encourages listeners to prioritize family during the holidays.

"I got to be in under the direction of Robin Givens, who I think you probably know who that is. She's an amazing actress and now director," says Evans. "And so, it's just a holiday classic. At Christmas time, a lot of people want to just feel good and watch Christmas movies."

Evans shared what listeners can anticipate from his upcoming album, "Revive," set to release next year, and discussed the influences shaping its sound.

"What influenced the sound, though, is the work that I have done internally to be at peace with myself and to create an environment of peace, even though the world that we live in is chaotic and our lives can be chaotic," says Evans. "So, I'm inspired musically by the people who I started my career with."

For more information, follow @AnthonyEvansJr

Stream ‘Favorite Son Christmas’ on BET+

