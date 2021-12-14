Anyone will be excited to unwrap these gifts

Beauty and Lifestyle expert, Anna De Souza, has gifts for everyone on your list. Not only will these make it to your door in time for Christmas but they're all gifts every one is sure to love.

The fitness experts in your life can get the experience and results of working with a trainer from home with the Tempo Move. It tracks your form and more and suggests a personalized workout for you. The set includes weights and will have you in the best shape of your life.

Air-fryers are all the rage and the CruxGG Tri-Zone Airfryer has been voted the best one of the year. This allows you to make two delicious meals at once, without having to wait for one to finish cooking while the other gets cold. Don't forget breakfast! Their Rotating Belgian Waffle Maker allows you to make five thick, delicious, waffles in under ten minutes.

This gift is sure to be at the top of the list for any beauty gurus you know. The Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Vitamin C Serum Gift Set is proven to improve the appearance of undereye circles while brightening and toning the skin. For a complete skincare gift, throw in the extremely popular KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin Perfecting Foundation Balm. It feels like a buttery balm while offering full coverage in 40 inclusive shades. You can also get 20% off with code "Anna20."

