Aparna Shewakramani opens up about her life after Reality TV and her debut book

Aparna Shewakramani is an internet phenomenon thanks to Netflix’s dating show, Indian Matchmaking. She joined Inside South Florida to talk about her journey of self-love and her new memoir, “She's Unlikeable: And Other Lies That Bring Women Down.”

Shewakramani says that she's “never seen so many memes [with] my face on it.” While originally a lawyer based in Houston, Texas, she quit her job a few months after the show came out.

“I live in the West Village in Manhattan. I'm happy, I am pursuing my creative writing now,” she says. “Obviously, the first step would be this book, ‘She's Unlikable’, and I've got so many cool projects in the works, I'm very blessed.”

While Shewakramani has received lots of positive attention from that show, she opened up about the uglier side of being a breakout star.

Aparna says, “Many people call me the most polarizing figure on that show. I got a lot of hate. You know, I got cyber bullying and death threats, which I talked about in the book, but I [also] got a lot of love. “

Something that made Aparna stand out from others on the reality show, is how direct she was with her beliefs and the autonomy over her life.

“Women around the world were so supportive of me,” says Shewakramani. “They loved seeing somebody sitting there and saying, ‘Here's what I want, here's what I believe I deserve.’ And I think [it was that] second part that really resonated with them.”

