Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Apple Music incentivizes half-time show performance

Posted at 6:30 PM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-10 18:30:33-05

The highly anticipated half-time show featuring International Superstar, Rihanna, is days away. Apple Music 1’s Chart Show Host, Brooke Reese, joined Inside South Florida to talk about the exciting programming Apple Music has that will entice fans.

“Rihanna is hitting the stage for the Apple Music Half-time Super Bowl,” says Reese. “It is not only massive for her but massive for the fans.”

Apple Music is offering on-demand programming for its listeners.

“You just type in Rihanna’s name on Apple Music, and you’ll get a bunch of live stuff that's happening leading up to the big game this weekend and programming just celebrating her truly as an artist,” says Reese.

For more information, follow @BrookeReese on Instagram.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com