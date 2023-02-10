Apple Music incentivizes half-time show performance

The highly anticipated half-time show featuring International Superstar, Rihanna, is days away. Apple Music 1’s Chart Show Host, Brooke Reese, joined Inside South Florida to talk about the exciting programming Apple Music has that will entice fans.

“Rihanna is hitting the stage for the Apple Music Half-time Super Bowl,” says Reese. “It is not only massive for her but massive for the fans.”

Apple Music is offering on-demand programming for its listeners.

“You just type in Rihanna’s name on Apple Music, and you’ll get a bunch of live stuff that's happening leading up to the big game this weekend and programming just celebrating her truly as an artist,” says Reese.

