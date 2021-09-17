Apple TV+ brings back The Morning Show and it's better than ever

In 2019 Apple TV+ gave us the compelling drama The Morning Show, and we haven’t been the same since. The show touched on issues and topics prevalent in the world today and after an almost two-year hiatus, the show is returning to grip us yet again.

The show follows two TV news anchors taking on a network full of secrets, lies, and deception. Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston lead an amazing cast, including newcomer Hasan Minhaj. In his own words, he's already played a fake news anchor for seven years so stepping into this role was no issue.

"Getting to join a sexy, splashy, dramatic rendition of what it's like to work on a news program, that was the new part," he says.

Julianna Margulies is another newcomer, playing Laura Peterson who seems to shake things up. She describes her character as being completely comfortable in her own skin, and a pillar of strength and calm. Throughout all the drama on the show, Laura keeps the rest of the characters grounded.

The characters tell stories everyone can relate to. Both stars were fans of the show before they were cast, and agree it touches on important issues, allowing audiences to see them through a new lens.

"The Morning Show is this amazing sandbox where all of these conversations are happening, and it's not in a finger-waggy, it's not telling you what to believe, it's showing human beings going through these situations, and that to me is great art," says Minhaj.

Watch all of season two on Apple TV+ now.

