April is Financial Literacy Month: Beyond Finance Launches 'Financial Practice Week' to Empower Consumers

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Beyond Finance. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As April marks Financial Literacy Month, Beyond Finance is encouraging a new kind of conversation about money management with the launch of Financial Practice Week. Focused on helping consumers move beyond passive learning and into action, this year’s theme, "Invest in Me," shifts away from one-size-fits-all advice and highlights the importance of individualized financial journeys.

Joining Inside South Florida to discuss the initiative, Dr. Erika Rasure explained a key challenge many Americans face: the trust deficit. “We have so many issues when it comes to trusting ourselves with financial decision-making,” said Dr. Rasure. “We've got to be able to trust our decision-making so we can spot that bad advice, avoid costly mistakes, and have that healthy skepticism we need to move forward financially.”

New research from Beyond Finance shows that only 13% of Americans feel very good about their finances, and over half admit they don’t even trust themselves to manage their money. Although 74% of Americans are managing their finances on their own, emotional factors like anxiety, lack of knowledge, and past mistakes are eroding financial confidence.

"Emotions and finances go hand in hand," Dr. Rasure said. "It's important to invest in your knowledge, mindset, and future by first tapping in to how you feel about money." She emphasized that reflecting on money-related emotions is a crucial step toward making financial decisions that align with a life people actually want to build — not one they feel trapped by.

To support this movement, Beyond Finance has made a downloadable Financial Practice Guide available through their newsroom to help individuals take practical, personalized steps forward.

For more information, visitbeyondfinance.com.