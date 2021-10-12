Arbor Day and the importance of trees

Trees are a thing of beauty, especially during autumn and fall with the leaves changing into vibrant colors. A new study finds that trees add more than $30 billion in value to homes across the nation each year. Here to discuss this new tree research is, president of the Arbor Day Foundation, the largest non-profit dedicated to planting trees, Dan Lambe.

Beyond keeping our air and water clean while offering shade, this new study found trees boost property values all around the country. Trees also bring in over $70 billion of environmental benefits, including helping to reduce stormwater runoff, which is especially important in South Florida.

Florida's tree canopies are valued at almost $6.5 billion, ranking it third in the country. You can click here to learn more about how Florida stacks up to other states, and read the Arbor Day Foundation's mission.