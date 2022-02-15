Are low-calorie diets sustainable?

Most people equate losing weight to consuming fewer calories, but is that sustainable in the long run? Fitness expert Heather Frey gave us her opinion and tips when it comes to caloric intake.

Heather says diets are temporary fixes since they only last for a certain amount of time. Eating 1,000 or fewer calories a day can lead to fatigue, brain fog, issues with your metabolism, and more. Your body will necessarily go into the danger zone due to calorie restriction.

Head to SmashFit.com for more from Heather!