Are there benefits that could help families and victims of the Surfside Condo Collapse?

The Surfside Condo Collapse has left many families wondering what help they're entitled to and where they can find it. WSFL Trusted Advisor, Humberto Hernandez of National Claims Consultants has some answers to help those who need it most.

Property owners and surviving family members of those who passed do have several rights, he says. There are a lot of moving parts, but what it comes down to is they have the right to file a claim. Along with insurance through the condo association, Hernandez says it's important to point out if you have your own insurance policy as well. A claim or lawsuit can be filed against any person or entity that could be a fault.

Hernandez recommends to all his clients who live in condos to get their own insurance that will cover the things the condo's policy does not. It's also important to note that you need a separate flood insurance policy since it's not included in a normal homeowner's policy.

To learn more about your options, you can head to www.natlclaims.com

