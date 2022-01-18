Are you paying off those extra holiday expenses?

The bills are starting to roll in from the extra charges most people made during the holidays. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor, Chad Van Horn of Van Horn Law Group, says it's best to address them sooner rather than later.

Staying ahead of the debt is the best thing for consumers to do. Letting the debt sit can strip you of options to clear it as well as increase the amount you have to pay.

Check all of your debt and prioritize it by what you should pay first. If you have credit cards offering no interest for a certain amount of time, make sure that gets paid completely before the interest kicks in. Create a budget to pay off as much as you can.

Making the minimum payment is the worst thing you can do. This will cause your debt to last several years, since most of the payment will be interest. There are tons of options and you can get help at VanHornLawGroup.com