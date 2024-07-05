Area Stage Celebrates 35th Anniversary with Immersive Production of The Little Mermaid

This year marks the 35th anniversary of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”, a timeless classic that has captivated generations. As part of this milestone, Miami's cultural scene is set to come alive with Area Stage Company's adventurous and immersive take on the beloved tale.

Area Stage Company, which began its journey in 1989 on Lincoln Road, has now established itself in South Miami. The company is dedicated to providing extraordinary theater experiences, educating the next generation of theater professionals, and making theater accessible to everyone, including individuals with disabilities.

To commemorate both anniversaries, Area Stage is presenting a reimagined version of “The Little Mermaid”. "We’ve been working with Disney Theatrical Corporation to develop immersive approaches to traditional musical theater," executive director of Area Stage, Maria Banda-Rodaz, shared. "We have revised a script and we're making it a one-act, 90-minute long version in an immersive space that we're developing out of a warehouse here in Sunset Place in South Miami."

This innovative production aims to transform Ariel’s underwater adventures into a contemporary, immersive experience. The space, designed from the ground up, will include a mythical seaside tavern, showcasing the meticulous craftsmanship involved. "This is the biggest thing we've ever done, and it's the most detailed thing we've ever built," said Giancarlo Rodaz, artistic director of Area Stage. "Everything from the floor to the ceiling is built from scratch with a lot of love and care. It's going to feel real."

Once completed, the story of Ariel and Eric will come alive in this epic under-the-sea spectacular, featuring a talented cast bringing new life to the beloved characters. "Area Stage is really a home for me not just to learn theater, but also to be a part of such a supportive community of artists," said Katie Duerr, associate musical director of the production.

The reimagined musical promises to capture hearts and make waves across the theater world. " What I love so much about Disney in particular is that it's truly not something for children. It's for everyone," Giancarlo noted. "These are stories that grow up with you."

Area Stage’s immersive production of “The Little Mermaid” runs from July 11 through August 4. For more information and to reserve tickets, visit areastage.org/mermaid. This is an incredible adventure that theater lovers in South Florida won’t want to miss.