Army Veteran reflects on losing his brother to the war in Afghanistan in new book

The war in Afghanistan may officially be over but recent headlines suggest the impact of America's longest war will last. Army veteran and author of the new book, Surviving Son, Scott Deluzio lost a brother in that fight and joins us to share his story and a message of hope.

Scott and his brother were raised in a very patriotic household and joined the military after 9/11. They were deployed to Afghanistan in 2010. Unfortunately, his brother was killed in a firefight, leading him to start his podcast, Drive On, and write his book to help fellow veterans.

"I personally knew several veterans who took their own lives after returning home from combat due to PTSD and the stresses of combat," he says. "The numbers of people out there who are struggling with mental health issues are absolutely staggering, and there are so many organizations and non-profits that are out there doing great work to help out the veterans, it's really about raising awareness."

Scott points out the importance of getting rid of the negative stigma around mental health. His message of hope to those coping with these issues reach out for help and learn from his own mistakes. Civilians should also work to understand the unique situation veterans face when coming back from overseas, to help bridge the gap, he says.

You can read his book or listen to his podcast to learn more about these issues that affect everyone.

