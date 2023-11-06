Arsht Center Premieres 'Clyde's': A Play of Redemption, Laughter, and Sandwiches

Zoetic Stage Artistic Director, Stuart Meltzer, along with a talented ensemble of actors, including Karen Stephens, Gabriell Salgado, Randy Coleman, Kristian Bikic, and Sidney Presendieu, joined Inside South Florida to provide us with an exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpse into the stage production of "Clyde's," a play by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage.

The story revolves around a truck-stop sandwich shop that offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at redemption.

“First of all, the opportunity to do a Lynn Nottage play? Unreal writer and one of the most important voices in the American Theatre,” says Meltzer. “It's a really great opportunity for us to go ahead and sink our teeth, no pun, intended into the incredible poetry that she's writing, the stories, and really bringing this story to South Florida. It's such a magical moment for us.”

Gabriell Salgado, who portrays the character Rafael, explained the exciting parts behind embodying his role.

“I think one of the most unique parts is that it's really a dance,” says Salgado. “I mean, we're choreographing lots of cooking, lots of sandwich-ography as we call it.”

Randy Coleman told us the backstory of his character, Montrellous, who serves as the group's mentor.

“He tries to keep everybody together and also protect them from the crazy Clyde,” says Coleman.

Kristian Bikic shared his experience returning to the stage and his portrayal of the character, Jason.

“Being able to ground myself with this stellar cast has been the biggest challenge,” says Bikic. “And I'd like to think that I'm getting there. And it's just been great working with everyone aside from that.”

Sidney Presendieu, who brings the character Letitia to life, shared a look into her character's motivations and expressed her enthusiasm for the role.

“Letitia, she is just this really strong force ball of energy,” says Presendieu. “You know, she knows herself. She knows what she's coming here to do. And she just wants to get the job done. So, she can, you know, feed her kid and provide a better lifestyle for herself and her future.”

Karen Stephens, who plays the titular role of “Clyde,” expressed why she hopes the play resonate with South Florida audiences.

We're hoping that it will get them to see a side of life that we don't normally see,” says Stephens. “First of all, it's a comedy, so we hope they're gonna laugh. But we hope they'll be aware of the circumstances of people who've been formally incarcerated, and how they really want to just come out and rebuild their lives and have the opportunity.”

For tickets, go to ArshtCenter.org