Art Basel Miami 2024: Exploring the Power of Abstraction with "Organic Waves"

Art Basel Miami 2024 delivered an unforgettable experience, highlighted by "Organic Waves," a vibrant showcase of abstract art by Argentine artist Mauro Koliva. Known for his improvisational approach and bold use of color, Koliva’s work captivates audiences with its fluid forms and dynamic energy.

As described by curator and art historian Laura Guisado, Koliva’s process is as spontaneous as the art itself. "He rolls the canvas, lays it horizontally on his work desk, and begins without sketches," she explains. Each piece emerges organically, revealing surprises for both the artist and the audience. Koliva’s abstract work avoids linear storytelling, instead celebrating the raw power of form and color.

Koliva’s signature curves and undulating forms reflect his inspirations from 1960s psychedelia and comic art. According to Guisado, his mastery lies in how he allows shapes and colors to evolve naturally, blending impulse with a desire to create unique visual forms. Guisado shared that if you look closely, you’ll see intricate details—like a zoomed-in universe.

The exhibit didn’t stop at visual art. Visitors immersed themselves in the energy of Koliva’s work with curated cocktails inspired by the richness of his color palette. East Miami’s mixologist José crafted drinks to mirror the vibrancy and rhythm of Koliva’s pieces, pairing the art with flavors that lingered long after the event.

For Guisado, the magic of Koliva’s work lies in its ability to evoke emotion without a prescribed narrative. "It’s about showing the power of abstraction," she says, adding that the layered perspectives and ever-shifting imagery invite viewers to discover something new with every glance.

"Organic Waves" stood out as one of the most memorable highlights of Art Basel Miami 2024, blending Koliva’s artistry with a multisensory celebration that left art lovers inspired.

