Art exhibits to check out across South Florida

If you appreciate art, Andrew Martineau, better known as The Creative Altruist, has some great exhibits for you to visit across South Florida.

Starting off at the Coral Springs Museum of Art, where renovations and upgrades have brought more art and more activities for all. Workshops and classes are now offered all day on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays until 8:30 p.m., and workshops now cater to youth, teens, and adults. The museum has also eliminated the entrance fee to make art more accessible to all. Some upcoming classes include bookbinding and wooden spoon carving.

Martineau is very excited about the Dave Rosenthal Exhibit at the Plunge Beach Resort. Rosenthal is a self-professed "light and sound chaser," and combines photography with music. You can also see his work at The Wiener Museum of Decorative Arts, also known as the WMODA, in Dania Beach.

The Frank is a gallery in Pembroke Pines featuring an exhibit called Warp and Weft. The exhibit is running until September 25, featuring contemporary fiber techniques and works of diverse media. Exhibiting artists include Pip Brant, Regina Durante Jestrow, Amanda Madrigal, Evelyn Politzer, Santiago 'Chago' Rodriguez, Lorenzo Hurtado Segovia, Carrie Sieh, Kim Spivey and Frances Trombly.

