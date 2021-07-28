Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Art exhibits to check out across South Florida

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 12:59 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 12:59:10-04

If you appreciate art, Andrew Martineau, better known as The Creative Altruist, has some great exhibits for you to visit across South Florida.

Starting off at the Coral Springs Museum of Art, where renovations and upgrades have brought more art and more activities for all. Workshops and classes are now offered all day on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays until 8:30 p.m., and workshops now cater to youth, teens, and adults. The museum has also eliminated the entrance fee to make art more accessible to all. Some upcoming classes include bookbinding and wooden spoon carving.

Martineau is very excited about the Dave Rosenthal Exhibit at the Plunge Beach Resort. Rosenthal is a self-professed "light and sound chaser," and combines photography with music. You can also see his work at The Wiener Museum of Decorative Arts, also known as the WMODA, in Dania Beach.

The Frank is a gallery in Pembroke Pines featuring an exhibit called Warp and Weft. The exhibit is running until September 25, featuring contemporary fiber techniques and works of diverse media. Exhibiting artists include Pip Brant, Regina Durante Jestrow, Amanda Madrigal, Evelyn Politzer, Santiago 'Chago' Rodriguez, Lorenzo Hurtado Segovia, Carrie Sieh, Kim Spivey and Frances Trombly.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors