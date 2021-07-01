Art exhibits to check out this weekend

You’ve seen those avant-garde wacky outfits on the runways of New York and Milan. Well, now you can check them out up close and personal with designer Anna Sui’s art exhibit right here in Fort Lauderdale. Our creative altruist Andrew Martineau joins us now with that and other cool cultural events happening this summer in South Florida.

There are over 100 looks telling the story of the different genres Sui has been able to work with. You can get lost in the fashion at the NSU Art Museum from now through October. See the iconic Carnaby Street schoolgirl outfits worn by supermodels Linda Evangelista and Naomi Campbell in her first runway show from 1991, to the cowgirl and cheerleader modeled by Gigi and Bella Hadid in her Spring/Summer 2017 Americana-themed collection up close and personal.

Another exhibit to check out is Art & Culture Center in Hollywood. Artists and Identity: Portraiture, Performance, Doppelgängers, and Disguise is going on now through August. It highlights misrepresentations through various mediums, including painting, sculpture, and video performances. Mark Fleuridor's first solo exhibition Black Castor Oil is also open to visitors. This exhibit displays recollections of nurture and healing throughout Fleuridor's family. It's open through September.

The Council of Palm Beach is displaying the Showcase of Inaugural Artist Innovation Fellowship Program. You can see new work and live performances from five local artists, resulting in a combination of digital arts and performances.

