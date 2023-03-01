Watch Now
Art installation makes debut at PAMM

Posted at 6:30 PM, Mar 01, 2023
The Dogs and Cats Walkway and Sculpture Garden’s artists, Marta Echazarreta and Wanda Paulette Harris, joined Inside South Florida to share what inspired their individual contributions to the art installation.

“We had a family pet and he had bone cancer, and I decided to bring this Doberman back to life and call him Brutus,” says Echazarreta. “I wanted to represent my community as an African American artist. I incorporated Afro-centric design features and elements. My dog’s name is Afropunk.”

For more information, visit bayfrontparkmiami.com

