Artificial Intelligence may help in the development of new cancer treatments

Cancer has impacted many families and CEO Of Lantern Pharma, Panna Sharma, joined Inside South Florida to share how artificial intelligence may help in the fight against it.

“We focus on developing new cancer therapies by using big data, machine learning, and using all the great tools that artificial intelligence has put on our doorstep in the last few years,” says Sharma. “What we're trying to do for cancer drug development is transform the industry to make it cheaper, faster, and more accurate in the development of cancer drugs.”

The discovery of new cancer treatments is vital to some patients’ recovery.

“The most important thing to understand is how drugs work or don't work. By someone being able to understand that we can compress the timeline of drug development,” says Sharma. “The second thing to understand how to bring drugs together. This is called combination therapy. The third thing to know is if a drug can be used in new indications.”

The innovative technology of artificial intelligence may also help develop cancer treatments for pediatric patients.

“We launched our very first program using a very ultra-rare brain cancer called atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumors. It affects only about 70 children a year in the U.S., but the outcome is very poor, and there are no approved therapies. By using artificial intelligence, we understood that there are many other cancers, pediatric cancers, where this drug can work.”

For more information, visit LanternPharma.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Precision PR.