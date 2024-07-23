Artisan’s Playhouse: A Creative Hub in Hialeah

Imagine a place where you can support local artists, connect with like-minded individuals, and explore your creative side. This is the vision behind Artisan’s Playhouse, a dynamic and evolving multi-purpose space dedicated to fostering a community of art lovers and aspiring creatives. Located in Hialeah, Artisan’s Playhouse offers a variety of classes and workshops that cater to both beginners and experts, from pottery and rug tufting to many other crafts.

Artisan’s Playhouse is not just a space but a community where people can escape their daily routines and dive into the world of creativity. "I love seeing people really get creative, especially those who think they're not creative, and helping them bring their visions to life," says Ruben Pazo, one of the founders of Artisan’s Playhouse.

Ruben teaches the basics of throwing pottery, providing a hands-on experience that allows participants to create their own unique pieces. Despite the initial challenge, the process is rewarding, especially with Ruben's guidance. "It's a joy because it's something that I made and I'm going to be able to use myself," said Maddy Perez, a pottery class student.

Another popular workshop at Artisan’s Playhouse is rug tufting, led by Ruben's wife and co-founder, Iovanna Romero. In this class, participants can create their own tufted pieces, which can be used as rugs or wall decorations. The workshop covers all the do's and don'ts of rug tufting, ensuring safety and creativity. Using a rug tufting gun, participants shoot yarn through fabric, creating intricate designs from the back and seeing them come to life on the front.

"It's definitely more of a workout than I thought it would be, but I’m having a lot of fun," shared participant Nubia Salinas. "I was nervous at first because I hadn't ventured outside of painting, but I loved learning something new."

The environment at Artisan’s Playhouse has also inspired some crafters to start their own businesses. Custom rug artist Jasontyler Moncada recalls, "The first rug I made…, before I had finished it, someone asked to buy it… I feel honored to be able to play a part in the energy of someone's home."

In addition to pottery and rug tufting, Artisan’s Playhouse offers a variety of other classes, including candle making, phone case decorating, and summer-themed workshops. "We've done lots of different things with different artists. It's been a melting pot when it comes to crafts," explains Iovanna.

Artisan’s Playhouse provides a fun and creative environment under one roof, where local artists eagerly share their talents and teach others. Whether you're with family, friends, or looking to meet new people who share your passion for creating, Artisan’s Playhouse is the place to be.

For more information on their classes, visit artisansplayhouse.com.