Artist brings beauty to empty storefronts

We’ve all heard the expression is the glass “half full” or “half empty”? Where others see vacant storefronts and homes - one local entrepreneur has the vision to create vibrant artist studios, with his “Zero Empty Spaces” project.

Andrew Martineau, also known as “the creative altruist,” has been an art advocate in Broward for several years, even creating a local art fair in 2016. People often asked him for advice on where to find affordable artist studios, but he never had an answer. After some time he took it upon himself to solve this problem by taking over vacant commercial real estate and turning them into studios. The first one opened in 2019, now there are over 90 artists across 12 studios spread from Doral to Sarasota.

"The plan is to have a Zero Empty Spaces location in every city throughout the U.S.," he says.

To find the closest location to you, go to www.zeroemptyspaces.com