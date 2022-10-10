Watch Now
ArtServe celebrates Hispanic heritage month with its Narratives in Latin-American Art exhibition

ArtServe’s “Narratives in Latin-American Art” exhibit opens on October 13th. ArtServe Executive Director, Jason Hughes, and Latin American Art Pavilion’s Founder and Director, Maria Napoles, joined Inside South Florida to share how the exhibit celebrates the Latin-American community.

“We're expecting 300 to 500 people. We have 12 different Latin nations represented with over 33 artists,” Hughes. “It's really amazing. The quality of this exhibit is just excellent. It represents so many countries. Florida is represented by us living here as well.”

The exhibition takes its guests on a journey that is designed to open their minds to new perspectives.

“We always want people to explore, learn and understand. We really are about social justice,” says Hughes. “We're about talking about the narratives and changing the narratives in the arts and culture.”

