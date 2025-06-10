ASHEVILLE'S SUMMER COMEBACK

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Explore Asheville. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Travel expert Tamika Jones discusses how Asheville is recovering beautifully after being affected by a hurricane, highlighting that hotels, attractions, and restaurants, including the Omni Grove Park Inn and Spa, are now open and welcoming visitors. She emphasizes the city's appeal for relaxation and rejuvenation, particularly appealing for summer getaways. Tamika points out Asheville's outdoor offerings in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, making it an ideal destination for nature lovers and those looking to explore the walkable town.

Tamika also emphasizes Asheville’s vibrant culinary and performing arts scenes, showcasing a unique farm-to-table experience with locally sourced ingredients. She notes the significance of black artists and cultural institutions in shaping the city’s story of renewal, mentioning the Asheville Black Cultural Heritage Trail and new murals like "Black Girl Magic." Additionally, she highlights the opening of Sticks on Broadway, a new black-owned cigar and cocktail bar, as a new spot for nightlife. For more information, visitors can explore the city through the website ExploreAsheville.com.