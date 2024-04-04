Ashley Paul Talks Music, Inspiration, and the Creation of "Bingo Baby"

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Dauman Music. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida recently sat down with Ashley Paul, an up-and-coming singer and songwriter, to discuss her latest track "Bingo Baby," her career, and musical inspirations. With infectious enthusiasm, Ashley shared the story behind "Bingo Baby" and gave a sneak peek into her creative process.

"Bingo Baby," Ashley explained, is a playful and seductive track that originated from a chance encounter in the UK. Collaborating with renowned songwriters Ritchie Neville and Liam Keegan, Ashley drew inspiration from the lively atmosphere of a local club called Bingo Bongo. The catchy phrase "bingo baby" spontaneously emerged during a conversation, capturing the essence of the song's flirtatious energy.

Throughout her career, Ashley's music has been influenced by a diverse range of genres, including old-school big band, EDM, and the disco sounds of the 70s. She described her songwriting process as akin to crafting a delicious dessert, where each element contributes to the overall magic of the piece.

For fans eager to hear the full song and watch the accompanying video, Ashley directed them to her website, ashpaulmusic.com. "Bingo Baby" is available on all streaming platforms. Additionally, Ashley encourages fans to follow her on Instagram, @official_ashley_paul, for updates on upcoming performances and releases.