Asian-Inspired Serenity Meets South Beach Glamour at The Setai

In the heart of South Beach, where glamour reigns supreme, The Setai stands as a tranquil retreat, blending Asian-inspired art and culinary traditions. Known for its luxurious setting, The Setai invites guests to embark on a journey of flavors from the East, brought to life by Executive Chef Veejay Veena, whose passion for crafting vibrant dishes is central to the resort's allure.

Chef Veejay’s story begins in India, where his culinary passion was ignited. Growing up in a family-run restaurant, Veejay was inspired by his father and grandmother, who shared their knowledge and love for cooking. Reflecting on those early years, he said, “It always fascinated me and got me really interested in cooking.”

Now, with over 15 years of experience, Chef Veejay brings his expertise to Miami, creating dishes that tell the story of his heritage while seamlessly integrating Asian and South Asian flavors into South Florida's diverse culinary scene.

Dining at The Setai is a multi-cultural experience, with options that cater to a variety of tastes:



Ocean Grill serves Mediterranean and Italian-inspired dishes by the ocean.

Jaya offers bold flavors from South Asia, including influences from India, China, and Thailand.

Japón feature contemporary, clean cuisine that celebrates the purity of ingredients with minimal cooking methods, respecting their natural essence.

“The reason why we have all these varieties and options available at The Setai is so that the guests who are staying for more than a week can experience different cuisines and not only just one outlet,” Chef Veejay explained.

For Chef Veejay, food transcends mere sustenance. “Food is more than cuisine,” he shared. “It’s a culture you share at the dinner table—a way to bring families and friends together. It’s a journey through life.”

This philosophy is deeply embedded in every dish at The Setai, where the fusion of global flavors reflects Miami’s multicultural vibe.

Whether you’re enjoying a Mediterranean dish by the ocean, indulging in contemporary Japanese flavors, or savoring the spices of South Asia, The Setai promises an unforgettable experience. Each meal tells a story, inviting guests to connect with diverse cultures and traditions—right here in South Florida.

Next time you’re seeking both luxury and a journey for the senses, look no further than The Setai, where every bite is a step into a new culture. For more information, visit TheSetaiHotel.com.