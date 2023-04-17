Ask the NP: Effects of Erythritol

Hospital Nurse Practitioner, Dr. James Q. Simmons, joined Inside South Florida to share a new study's findings about Erythritol, an artificial sweetener.
“It is a sugar alcohol filler. Erythritol, as a chemical compound, is actually something that our body makes naturally in super small doses,” says Simmons. “A recent study came out potentially linking really big doses of it to a higher risk of cardiovascular events, like stroke, heart attack, and even death.”
