Ask the NP: Tips to prepare for back-to-school

Nurse Practitioner, Dr. James Q. Simmons, joined Inside South Florida to share checklist items to help prepare parents for the first day of school.

“Talk to your primary nurse practitioner or physician to make sure your kids are up to date on their required vaccines,” says Simmons. “From a mental health standpoint, your kid probably has some anxiety about going back to school. It's okay to sit down, talk to a kid, and ask what's going through your head right now, and what can I do to help ease that.”

