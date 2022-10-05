Ask2BSure Campaign bringing awareness to the fight against meningitis b

Today is World Meningitis Day. Pediatrician, Dr. Shakha Gillin, joined Inside South Florida to share the importance of teens and young adults being vaccinating against this potentially deadly disease just in time for back-to-school.

“Ask2BSure is a health awareness campaign created by GSK to help educate and empower parents to ask about meningitis B vaccination,” says Gillin.

Meningitis b is an acute illness with severe complications.

“One in 10 will die despite medical care in as quickly as 24 hours, and one in five will have permanent damage, such as limb loss, hearing loss and permanent brain damage,” says Gillin. “The meningitis B vaccination has been available since 2014. Yet in 2021, seven out of 10, 17-year-old children have not received one dose of meningitis B vaccination.”

For more information, visit Ask2BSure.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by GSK.