Astronaut Leland Melvin Inspires the Next Generation with Space Chasers

Leland Melvin has worn many hats—engineer, educator, author, former NASA astronaut, and even NFL wide receiver—but among all his roles, he identifies most with his time in space. Melvin joined Inside South Florida to discuss his latest project, Space Chasers, a graphic novel series aimed at inspiring middle-grade readers to believe in their potential, no matter where they come from.

Melvin was selected to fly on the Space Shuttle Atlantis in 2008, where he helped install the Columbus laboratory—a $2 billion addition to the International Space Station. While many might expect that to be his defining moment, Melvin recalls a more personal experience: "When we broke bread with people we used to fight against in the Russian segment, orbiting Earth every 90 minutes, seeing a sunrise and sunset every 45 minutes, while listening to Smooth Operator by Sade—that’s what blew my mind."

His new book, Space Chasers, tells the story of Tia Valor, a brilliant young mechanic who discovers her hidden potential when she joins a team of kid astronauts on a space mission. "No matter what zip code you’re from or what grades you get, you can still be a genius inside and do great things," Melvin explained. Tia and her team embark on an adventure to rescue Melvin’s dogs stranded on the space station while using their skills to solve complex problems.

Creating Space Chasers was a team effort, with Joe Schreiber co-writing the book and Allison Acton bringing the characters to life through her vibrant illustrations. "Joe helped tease out the characters and tell the story. And then Allison’s illustrations brought these beautiful images to life with these kids," Melvin shared.

With an engaging story and a powerful message of inclusivity, perseverance, and teamwork, Space Chasers aims to ignite curiosity in young minds and show them that the sky is not the limit—it’s just the beginning.

For more information, visit LelandMelvin.com.