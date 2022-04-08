Astronauts talk about Netflix's newest documentary, "Return to Space"

From Academy Award-winning directors, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin comes a new documentary covering the inspirational rise of SpaceX and Elon Musk's two-decade effort to resurrect America's space travel ambitions.

It gives us a rare inside look at the first crewed mission launched from U.S soil since the retirement of the Space Shuttle in 2011.

The documentary follows the astronauts and their families leading up to the launch and shows them working alongside, Musk and his team throughout the journey.

"We got to know him (Elon Musk) fairly well, but really it all came together in the last couple of years. It was an incredible experience, but ultimately like the film shows, it's all about the people," states Doug Hurley, Former NASA Astronaut.

Hurley gives a bold prediction on what the next ten years could look like in space.

"I think certainly we will have a presence on the moon by then and I think Elon and SpaceX will be a part of that and hopefully starting to lay the ground work for a human mission to Mars. And the other part of it is the economy on lower orbit, suborbital flights, more people getting into space. For me and for my wife Karen, the more people that get to space, the better off we will be as humanity because we get a better appreciation for the planet. But, also, personally, established a presence back on the moon is really important," says Hurley.

"Return to Space" is now available to stream on Netflix.