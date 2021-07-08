Watch
At home crafts to do with your kids

Posted at 3:01 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 15:01:39-04

Are your kids bored? You don’t need a gadget or app, just an empty paper towel or toilet paper roll and some creativity. Allison Metsh of the Early Learning Coalition of Broward showed me a few fun projects.

With an extra paper towel roll, you can make a telescope. Decorate it with pictures, construction paper, stickers, and markers, and see what you can see through it. Your child can learn to identify shapes and colors by looking for them through the telescope. At night you can both look for stars outside.

If you have leftover toilet paper rolls, make binoculars! Using some tape or a stapler, attach two rolls together and decorate them how you please. Writing your child's name on it can teach them ownership while letting them cut out paper helps them develop fine motor skills.

The best part about these projects is that you most likely have everything you need in your home already.

