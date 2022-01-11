Athletic Brewing is taking the alcohol out of beer so we can enjoy it more often

If you’re kicking off the year with dry January, which is when people avoid alcohol for the first month of the year, you might be craving a nice brew. Luckily, Athletic Brewing has made a non-alcoholic beer that will satisfy cravings without sacrificing your health. Here to tell us more is co-founder of Athletic Brewing, Bill Shufelt.

Bill decided to cut back on his drinking and focus on his health. He tried to find a flavorful beer that would fit his new lifestyle, but he realized there was nothing that met his needs on the market. Bill couldn't help but wonder if there were others like him who still craved a delicious brew but not the alcohol that came with it. In 2017 he took matters into his own hands and created Athletic Brewing with a group of like-minded individuals.

Athletic Brewing is the first U.S.-based beverage company devoted to brewing non-alcoholic craft beer. The company is now the leading non-alcoholic craft brewer and one of Fast Company’s “Brands That Matter” in 2021, is encouraging consumers to keep the party going without compromising their health and fitness-focused New Year Resolutions. Consumers shouldn’t have to “suffer” through a sober January, but instead continue to celebrate in a healthy way by substituting alcoholic beverages with delicious craft brews that forgo the booze but not the taste.

Sales for non-alcoholic beer have skyrocketed by 300% in the last year as more and more consumers seek out this great alternative. You can find out where to pick it up near you on their website.