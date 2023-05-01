Watch Now
Attorneys Demesmin and Dover bringing something fresh to the table

Posted at 6:30 PM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 18:30:01-04

Victor Demesmin, Jr. and Jeremy Dover joined Inside South Florida to talk about their newest Fort Lauderdale endeavor, SoFresh.

“We wanted to bring something embodying our entire ideal of ‘we care more’ to South Florida, and we wanted to bring them some healthy good food because it's missing in this area,” says Dover.

“It’s a young and vibrant area with young professionals and people that have been working here for a while that have made this their home, and they've decided to now make SoFresh their home because there aren't any other restaurants around here where you can get these healthy options fresh to order,” says Demesmin, Jr.

For more information, visit LoveSoFresh.com

