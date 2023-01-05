Augment your reality with these trendy tech devices

Technology continues to grow and can open the doors to some unique techy toys. Tech Expert, Albert Lawrence, joined Inside South Florida to augment your reality with these futuristic devices.

“’Nreal Air Glasses allow users to stream Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. You can play the latest games on these as well,” says Lawrence. “You have 130-inch screen that you're able to bring along with you on a bus. It looks just like a regular pair of sunglasses.”

When selecting the best tech devices, features included play a huge role.

“There are two main features now that consumers can really jump into when they're thinking about AR,” says Lawrence. “One is personal viewing, including watching movies and television shows, which is what we're doing right now. The second one is gaming on-the-go.”

To learn more, visit Nreal.ai

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Nreal.

