Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Authentic Mexican breakfast comes to Fort Lauderdale Beach

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 3:31 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 15:31:37-04

Lona Cocina and Tequileria at the Westin Fort Lauderdale beach resort has a well-earned reputation for being one of South Florida's top authentic Mexican restaurants. Now its sister eatery, Tinta, which means Ink in Spanish, is coming to the surface for its delish new breakfast experience

The menu consists of a lot of savory and spicy items. And it embraces a lot of Chef Pablo Salas's sense of whimsy. He says it's a combination of Mexican and American breakfasts, so there's something for everyone.

Tinta is open Monday - Friday 7 am until 11 am and on weekends from 7 am to 11:30 am

To see their full menu head on over to lonrestaurant.Com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors