Authentic Mexican breakfast comes to Fort Lauderdale Beach

Lona Cocina and Tequileria at the Westin Fort Lauderdale beach resort has a well-earned reputation for being one of South Florida's top authentic Mexican restaurants. Now its sister eatery, Tinta, which means Ink in Spanish, is coming to the surface for its delish new breakfast experience

The menu consists of a lot of savory and spicy items. And it embraces a lot of Chef Pablo Salas's sense of whimsy. He says it's a combination of Mexican and American breakfasts, so there's something for everyone.

Tinta is open Monday - Friday 7 am until 11 am and on weekends from 7 am to 11:30 am

To see their full menu head on over to lonrestaurant.Com.