Author Jerry Craft’s new book, “School Trip” is now available

Posted at 6:30 PM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 18:30:16-04

New York Times Bestselling Author, Jerry Craft, joined Inside South Florida to share what parents and children can anticipate from his newly released book, “School Trip.”

“Jordan is a 12-year-old aspiring artist. In “School Trip,” Jordan, Drew, Liam and their friends from Riverdale Academy Day School get to spend a week in Paris as part of a school trip,” says Craft. “I put a lot of humor, compassion and empathy in this book. I want to show kids that there is a world out there, and they have permission to dream and have aspirations and goals.”

For more information, visit JerryCraft.com

