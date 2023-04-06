Author Jerry Craft’s new book, “School Trip” is now available

New York Times Bestselling Author, Jerry Craft, joined Inside South Florida to share what parents and children can anticipate from his newly released book, “School Trip.”

“Jordan is a 12-year-old aspiring artist. In “School Trip,” Jordan, Drew, Liam and their friends from Riverdale Academy Day School get to spend a week in Paris as part of a school trip,” says Craft. “I put a lot of humor, compassion and empathy in this book. I want to show kids that there is a world out there, and they have permission to dream and have aspirations and goals.”

For more information, visit JerryCraft.com

